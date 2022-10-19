Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed on East Danforth
Published Wednesday, October 19, 2022 6:37AM EDT
A young woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning stabbing in the East Danforth area.
Officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive at around 4:42 a.m. for a stabbing.
According to police, a verbal arguments escalated and turned physical.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a young adult female to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.
There is no word so far about possible arrests or suspects.