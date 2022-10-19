A young woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning stabbing in the East Danforth area.

Officers were called to Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive at around 4:42 a.m. for a stabbing.

According to police, a verbal arguments escalated and turned physical.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a young adult female to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.

There is no word so far about possible arrests or suspects.