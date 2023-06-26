Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by bus in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Published Monday, June 26, 2023 4:23PM EDT
A woman has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a bus in Brampton.
Peel police say the collision occurred just before 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Queen Street and East Drive.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Westbound traffic is being diverted on Queen Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.