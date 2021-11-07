Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in East York
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Sunday, November 7, 2021 3:57PM EST
A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting hit by a vehicle in East York Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Westlake and Lumsden avenues for a collision.
The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.