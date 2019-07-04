

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews responded to Cawthra Road, south of Dundas Street East, at around 12:45 p.m. following reports that a pedestrian was struck.

Paramedics then transported the woman to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Peel Regional Police said.

Cawthra Road has been shut down in the area as police investigate the collision.