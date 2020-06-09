CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 4:13PM EDT
A young woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was struck at at Queen and Thomas streets at around 3:40 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life threating injuries.
Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.