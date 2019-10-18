Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 4:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 5:46PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York's Bathurst Manor neighbourhood.
The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was struck near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue late Friday afternoon.
She was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious injuries, police said.
The intersection has been closed as police investigate the incident.