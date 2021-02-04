Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:19PM EST
A woman in her 60s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Downsview Park Boulevard and Keele Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Toronto paramedics said a woman was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.