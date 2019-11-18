

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Midland and Steeles avenues.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman may have been struck by more than one vehicle, and was subsequently taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

The circumstances around the collision are not yet clear.

Midland Avenue is closed both ways between Steeles and Passmore avenues as police investigate.