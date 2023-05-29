Woman rushed to hospital after car hits pole in Forest Hill
Published Monday, May 29, 2023 2:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2023 2:17PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, following a collision on a busy stretch of road in Forest Hill.
Toronto police said there were reports of a vehicle slamming into a lamp pole at Oriole Parkway and Gormley Avenue, near Upper Canada College, at around 12:10 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said they assisted with an emergency run to the hospital.
Is not yet known what caused the collision, which occurred on a busy stretch connecting two sections of Avenue Road.
Oriole Parkway is closed between Walmsley Boulevard and Killbarry Road as police investigate.