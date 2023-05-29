A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, following a collision on a busy stretch of road in Forest Hill.

Toronto police said there were reports of a vehicle slamming into a lamp pole at Oriole Parkway and Gormley Avenue, near Upper Canada College, at around 12:10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said they assisted with an emergency run to the hospital.

Is not yet known what caused the collision, which occurred on a busy stretch connecting two sections of Avenue Road.

Oriole Parkway is closed between Walmsley Boulevard and Killbarry Road as police investigate.