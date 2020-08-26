Woman rushed to hospital after convenience store stabbing
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 10:53AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing at a convenience store downtown.
It happened at a store located near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10:10 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, sustained very serious wounds.
No information has been released about possible suspects so far.