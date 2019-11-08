

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Weston Road sometime before 5 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said it’s not yet clear whether the woman was injured in the crash or if she suffered some sort of medical episode.

“There were reports that it (the vehicle) may have hit some other vehicles,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “The female driver in that vehicle was unresponsive and was without vital signs when paramedics transported her to the hospital.”

Schmidt said it’s not yet clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All eastbound traffic in the collector lanes of the highway is being forced off at Weston Road as police investigate the crash. Ramps from northbound and southbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 also closed.