Woman rushed to hospital after Midland Park stabbing
Police respond to a stabbing on Birkdale Road in the Midland Park area Thursday October 10, 2019. (Janice Golding)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:30PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a call about a stabbing in Scarborough's Midland Park area.
Toronto police confirmed that they were responding to a stabbing on Birkdale Road, in the area of Brimley Road and Larence Avenue.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman from the area in critical condition.
No other details have been releasded so far.