

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a call about a stabbing in Scarborough's Midland Park area.

Toronto police confirmed that they were responding to a stabbing on Birkdale Road, in the area of Brimley Road and Larence Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman from the area in critical condition.

No other details have been releasded so far.