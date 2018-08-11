

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 5:25 a.m. inside an apartment building on Knightsbridge Road, which is in the vicinity of Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road.

Paramedics initially said that the woman had life-threatening injuries, however police now say that she is in non-life threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about possible suspects.