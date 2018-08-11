Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing at Brampton apartment building
A police cruiser is shown outside a Brampton apartment building on Saturday morning following a reported stabbing. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:11AM EDT
A 33-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at around 5:25 a.m. inside an apartment building on Knightsbridge Road, which is in the vicinity of Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road.
Paramedics initially said that the woman had life-threatening injuries, however police now say that she is in non-life threatening condition.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about possible suspects.