A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital Saturday night with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the Davisville area, near Yonge and Merton streets.

Police said the victim was transported via emergency run to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Yonge Street was closed between Lawton Boulevard and Merton Street as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.