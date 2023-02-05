Woman rushed to hospital following midtown Toronto collision
A Toronto police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Sunday, February 5, 2023 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2023 8:37AM EST
A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital Saturday night with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in midtown Toronto.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the Davisville area, near Yonge and Merton streets.
Police said the victim was transported via emergency run to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Yonge Street was closed between Lawton Boulevard and Merton Street as police investigated, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.