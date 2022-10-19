A young woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning stabbing in the yard of an elementary school in the East Danforth area.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive at around 4:42 a.m. for a stabbing.

According to police, a verbal argument escalated and turned physical in the back schoolyard of Gledhill Junior Public School.

The victim then walked over to a nearby gas station on Danforth Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a young adult female to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.

The Toronto District School Board said in a tweet that because of the investigation, Gledhill PS is not currently accessible.

“As a result, classes are being relocated to DA Morrison MS to start the day and possibly for the remainder of the day,” the school board said.

It is not clear how long police will be on scene.

There is no word so far about possible arrests or suspects.