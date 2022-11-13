A 49-year-old woman in a SUV was rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a dump truck Sunday morning in Bolton.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 50 between Countryside Drive and Mayfield Road, which is northwest of Highway 427.

The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.

The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene.

Peel police are currently processing the scene.

Drivers should note that Highway 50 is currently closed at Coleraine Drive/Major Mackenzie Drive. Countryside Road is blocked at Coleraine, while westbound Nashville Road is also off limits at this time.