Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash in Bolton
Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)
Published Sunday, November 13, 2022 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 13, 2022 12:14PM EST
A 49-year-old woman in a SUV was rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a dump truck Sunday morning in Bolton.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 50 between Countryside Drive and Mayfield Road, which is northwest of Highway 427.
The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.
The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene.
Peel police are currently processing the scene.
Drivers should note that Highway 50 is currently closed at Coleraine Drive/Major Mackenzie Drive. Countryside Road is blocked at Coleraine, while westbound Nashville Road is also off limits at this time.