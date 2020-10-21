One woman has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a collision in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood this morning.

The crash occurred near Lawrence Avenue East and Asterfield Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say a car and garbage truck were reportedly involved in the collision.

The female driver of the car has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.

The westbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue are closed at Megan Avenue and the eastbound lanes are shut down at Manse Road.

More to come…