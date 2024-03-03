A woman has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Saturday night following a residential high rise fire.

Toronto fire says that crews responded to a two-alarm fire north of Dundas and DuPort just after 10:30 p.m. last night.

Upon arrival, crews rescued a woman who was reported to be trapped by the fire. Paramedics say that she has been sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished.