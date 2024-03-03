Woman sent to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after high rise fire Saturday night
Crews respond to a fire in the Dundas and DuPont Roads area on March 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24)
Published Sunday, March 3, 2024 7:45AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 3, 2024 7:46AM EST
A woman has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Saturday night following a residential high rise fire.
Toronto fire says that crews responded to a two-alarm fire north of Dundas and DuPort just after 10:30 p.m. last night.
Upon arrival, crews rescued a woman who was reported to be trapped by the fire. Paramedics say that she has been sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The fire has since been extinguished.
TFS Crews on scene at a 2nd Alarm Residential Highrise fire north of Dundas and DuPont. One person reported to be trapped by fire was rescued by TFS crews and then transferred to Toronto EMS for treatment. Fire has been knocked down, operations continue. ^dc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/RABhwq38iq— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) March 3, 2024