

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 30s was seriously injured in a North York stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Pleasant Avenue around 2:10 p.m.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot but was later arrested, according to police.

Police said they found him due to the description the victim gave. The suspect was located with blood on him.

It is not clear if the victim and suspect are known to one another, investigators said.

Police said charges are pending.