

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle downtown on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said two cars became involved in a collision when one of the vehicles struck subsequently struck a pedestrian.

The woman believed to be in her 30s was pinned into the building, police said.

She was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.