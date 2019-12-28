Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle downtown
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 4:13PM EST
A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gerrard and Bay streets at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said two cars became involved in a collision when one of the vehicles struck subsequently struck a pedestrian.
The woman believed to be in her 30s was pinned into the building, police said.
She was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
Police have closed the intersection for investigation.