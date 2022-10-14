Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer struck an elderly pedestrian in Burlington Friday morning.

The SIU said in a release that the collision occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the entrance of Joseph Brant Hospital.

A woman was crossing Northshore Boulevard when she was struck by an officer driving an unmarked OPP vehicle.

The SIU said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Six investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.