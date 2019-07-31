

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the West Queen West neighbourhood.

It happened at around 10 p.m. on Queen Street West near Gladstone Avenue.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Streetcars are being replaced with shuttle buses along the 501 Queen streetcar route between Bathurst Street and Roncesvalles Avenue as police investigate the collision.