Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 8:55AM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle downtown.
It happened at the intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets just before 7:30 a.m.
The woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Dundas Street is closed both ways between Pembroke and Sherbourne streets.