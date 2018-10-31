

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle downtown.

It happened at the intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets just before 7:30 a.m.

The woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Dundas Street is closed both ways between Pembroke and Sherbourne streets.