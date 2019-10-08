

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

It happened in the area of Bay and College Streets just after 5:45 p.m.

Toronto police said the woman believed to be in her 40s was struck when she was either getting on or off a streetcar.

Paramedics said they have taken the woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The westbound lanes on College Street have been blocked between Yonge and Bay streets for investigation.