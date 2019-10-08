Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 6:16PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
It happened in the area of Bay and College Streets just after 5:45 p.m.
Toronto police said the woman believed to be in her 40s was struck when she was either getting on or off a streetcar.
Paramedics said they have taken the woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The westbound lanes on College Street have been blocked between Yonge and Bay streets for investigation.