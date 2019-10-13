

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Bayview Village.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Foxwarren Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue East, around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said a vehicle reportedly struck a female cyclist and then a hydro pole.

Paramedics said they have taken a woman to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the northbound lanes on Bayview Avenue from Sheppard Avenue East for police investigation.