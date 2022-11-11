Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, November 11, 2022 6:32PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 11, 2022 6:32PM EST
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Peel police said it happened in the area of Airport Road and Intermodal Drive shortly after 5 p.m.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle did not remain at the scene. No description has been released.
Roads in the area are closed due the collision.