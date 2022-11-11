A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

Peel police said it happened in the area of Airport Road and Intermodal Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle did not remain at the scene. No description has been released.

Roads in the area are closed due the collision.