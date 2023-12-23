A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive, east of Markham Road, at 7 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A woman was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as the incident is investigated.