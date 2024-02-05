Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Published Monday, February 5, 2024 9:17AM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham.
It happened at 8:30 a.m. on Fincham Avenue, near Wootten Way, in the area of Main Street and 16th Avenue.
York Regional Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.