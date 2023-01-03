A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck in midtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Avenue Road and Melrose Avenue for reports of a collision involving a truck and a pedetrian at around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Paramedics told CP24 the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any further information about the victim or the driver of the truck, and the circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

Toronto Police Service says its traffic services unit is investigating the incident.