A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale.

Emergency crews were called to King Street West and Dufferin Street around 7:45 p.m. for a collision.

One woman was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, Toronto paramedic services said.

Police said she was transported via emergency run.

The westbound lanes of King Street have been closed at Dufferin as police investigate the incident.