A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle near the Mount Dennis neighbourhood Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

It occurred in the area of Weston Road and Cordella Avenue, west of Black Creek Drive, just before 4 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, has been taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on her condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed for investigation.