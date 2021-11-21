Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a collision while fleeing from Niagara police in Port Colborne Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Niagara police officers attempted to stop a 27-year-old woman driving at a high rate of speed just after 8:30 p.m.

The driver fled and later crashed into a home on Main and Oakwood streets, the SIU said.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. The agency also designated one subject officer and six witness officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.