A woman in her 50s has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.

Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Blantyre Avenue and Gerrard Street East, located east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, but did not provide any additional details surrounding the collision.

The driver remained on scene.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Blantyre Ave and Gerrard St

5:29 pm

-female pedestrian in her 50's was transported to hospital with serious injuries

-road closures still in effect

-consider alternate routes#GO385939

February 20, 2024




