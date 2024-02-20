Woman seriously injured after collision in Toronto's east end
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2024 5:57PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2024 5:57PM EST
A woman in her 50s has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.
Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Blantyre Avenue and Gerrard Street East, located east of Victoria Park Avenue.
Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, but did not provide any additional details surrounding the collision.
The driver remained on scene.