Woman seriously injured after kitchen fire in downtown Toronto
Published Saturday, September 2, 2023 2:11PM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment unit in downtown Toronto.
Crews were called to the area of Shuter and Jarvis streets around 12:45 p.m.
According to Toronto Fire, a small kitchen fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.
One person was outside the building when crews arrived.
Paramedics confirmed that a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Few details about the injuries have been released by officials.
Roads were briefly blocked for emergency personnel.