A woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:30 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto police said one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof and there were reports of children in the vehicle.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one woman in her 20s was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

A stretch of McCowan Road has been shut down because of the collision.