

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Ajax.

The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was struck on Taunton Road East near Gillett Drive Tuesday evening.

The vehicle fled the scene, Durham police said.

The woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“There is no suspect vehicle information at this time but officers have found debris and car parts that will hopefully give investigators more information,” Durham police said in a tweet.

A stretch of Taunton Road East was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.