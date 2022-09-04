A woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown, but police say a man suspected of impaired driving has been taken into custody.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.