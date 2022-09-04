Woman seriously injured in Brampton collision
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, September 4, 2022 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 4, 2022 7:21PM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.
It happened in the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown, but police say a man suspected of impaired driving has been taken into custody.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.