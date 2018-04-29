Woman seriously injured in Brampton stabbing
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:56PM EDT
A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at a home in Brampton.
It happened at a home near South Lake Boulevard and Sea Lion Road at around 5:45 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate word on possible suspacets or charges.