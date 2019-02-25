Woman seriously injured in daylight shooting in Brampton
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 1:38PM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.
The shooting happened in the area of Goreway Drive and Yorkland Boulevard at around noon.
Peel Regional Police said the victim is an adult woman.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said she sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.