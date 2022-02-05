Woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Published Saturday, February 5, 2022 9:39PM EST
A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left a woman seriously injured, police say.
It happened in the area of Granby and Church streets shortly before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a woman with serious injuries.
Police are searching for the suspect, who they say was last seen running into an alleyway.
No suspect description was immediately available.