A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene in Mississauga early Friday.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at Torbram and Drew roads shortly after 7 a.m.

They said a dark-coloured sedan left the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Peel Regional Paramedic Services said her injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

The westbound lanes of Drew Road remain closed at Torbram Road as police investigate.