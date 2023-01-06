Woman seriously injured in early-morning hit-and-run in Mississauga
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, January 6, 2023 9:15AM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene in Mississauga early Friday.
Peel Regional Police said it happened at Torbram and Drew roads shortly after 7 a.m.
They said a dark-coloured sedan left the scene.
The woman was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Peel Regional Paramedic Services said her injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.
The westbound lanes of Drew Road remain closed at Torbram Road as police investigate.