Woman seriously injured in Etobicoke crash
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 4:56PM EST
A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke.
Two vehicles collided at Kipling Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
A woman from one of the vehicles was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Two other people from the vehicles were taken to hospital with less serious injuries, police said.