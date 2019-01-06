

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke.

Two vehicles collided at Kipling Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A woman from one of the vehicles was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Two other people from the vehicles were taken to hospital with less serious injuries, police said.