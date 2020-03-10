

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a family altercation involving a hammer inside a home in Brampton.

Police were called to a home in the area of Central Park Drive and Torbram Road at around 3:40 p.m. after the victim asked a neighbour to call 911, Peel Regional Police said.

Police said a 48-year-old woman was transported to a trauma centre. Peel paramedics said she was transported in serious condition. Another person was transported to a local hospital as well with unknown injuries.

While a hammer was involved in the incident, it is not yet clear how the woman was injured, police said.

A 31-year-old male was taken into custody, police said.

According to police, the suspect and the victim are cousins.