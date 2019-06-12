

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is in serious condition after she was shot in a residential area in the north of Toronto, police say.

Police say they were called to an apartment near Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue, east of Jane Street, at 10:16 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said she was rushed via emergency run to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Police say they are looking for a black male in his early 20s.

He was last seen wearing a grey track suit and fled the shooting scene on foot.