Woman seriously injured in north Toronto shooting: police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:01PM EDT
A woman is in serious condition after she was shot in a residential area in the north of Toronto, police say.
Police say they were called to an apartment near Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue, east of Jane Street, at 10:16 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics said she was rushed via emergency run to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.
Police say they are looking for a black male in his early 20s.
He was last seen wearing a grey track suit and fled the shooting scene on foot.