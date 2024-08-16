A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they received a call for a collision shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 the victim is an elderly woman and described her injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the driver involved fled the scene. Police say they do not have descriptions of the driver or the vehicle.