Woman seriously injured in stabbing in North York
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:09PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:11PM EST
Police are responding to a stabbing in North York Wednesday afternoon that left a woman with serious injuries.
It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at approximately 2:12 p.m., according to police, inside the lobby of a nearby building.
The victim was transported to a local hospital shortly after.
Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that a suspect was arrested following the incident.
It's unclear if the suspect is known to the victim, police said.