Woman seriously injured in stabbing near Brimley
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 25, 2017 10:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 25, 2017 11:49PM EST
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road area Monday night.
The stabbing happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Trudelle Street.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after sustaining stab wounds.
No other details have been released so far.