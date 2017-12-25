

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road area Monday night.

The stabbing happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Trudelle Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after sustaining stab wounds.

No other details have been released so far.