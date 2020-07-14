One woman has been seriously injured and another is in custody following a stabbing in the Scarborough Village area.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive Tuesday evening.

According to police, the stabbing occurred outside the building.

One woman was found with injuries that were reported to be serious, police said.

Another woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

There is no word so far on what led to the violent incident.