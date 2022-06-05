Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Brampton
A two-vehicle collision in Brampton Sunday evening left a woman in her 60s seriously injured, police say.
It happened at the intersection of Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive around 6:15 p.m.
Police said a female passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.