Woman seriously injured in Vaughan hit-and-run
The intersection of Highway 7 at Roybridge Gate is pictured following a hit-and-run Thursday January 20, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Friday, January 20, 2023 6:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2023 6:20AM EST
A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Vaughan Thursday night.
It happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 7 at Roybridge Gate, west of Highway 27, shortly after 9 p.m.
Police said the unknown vehicle fled the scene and they are appealing to anyone who may have footage from the area to come forward.
No other details have been released so far.